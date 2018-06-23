Why Manisha was sceptical about Nargis?

Manisha Koirala plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Sanju, but the actress was not keen to take up the role initially. “I was skeptical to play the role of Ranbir’s mother in Sanju because I will be offered such roles again and again, and I fear being typecast. I can get a lot of roles at this age, but if I get only mother roles, I will not play them. I will ask writers and directors to concentrate on some different roles. Why aren’t roles written for mature characters?” ask Manisha.

The actress says that there is a huge pressure to look young and good looking all the time. ““It has become rather imperative to look beautiful in the film and glamour world. You can only see young people in the fashion world. We do not accept the natural ageing process in our society. I do not relate to the anti-ageing concept. What is anti-ageing? Everyone needs to try and be happy inside and fit and not run being looking young and beautiful,” she says.

Speaking about the various medical techniques used by Bollywood to look young, Manisha quips, “There are a lot of people who are under constant pressure to look young and beautiful, but in the process, one ends up spoiling their health. There is a certain beauty attached to ageing. It is natural to grow old and we need to pass those stages elegantly.”