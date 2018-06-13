Why Race 3 directors were sacked by Salman?

Salman Khan makes the rules for the films he works in. And for Race 3, his rules were not acceptable to the makers of the first two parts of the Race franchise – Abbas and Mustan Burmawala whose dose of drugs, sex and the hero with grey shades dominated the making of the film. But that was not the only reason why Abbas and Mustan were chucked out the film.

“Producer Ramesh Taurani wanted to make the film much bigger than the first two parts because the third part needed to be bigger and better. But the directors were not at all listening to him. So there was no option but to change the directors and the budget of the film,” says Salman as to why Remo D Souza was brought in to helm the third part.

Even though Salman himself is distributing the film in India and YRF is doing so in the overseas market, the Rs 120 crore film has already made its money because the satellite of the film has been sold for Rs 130 crore.

And that is one reason why Salman wants another part to the film. “We also had a fabulous time working together as a team. The same team of me with Remo, Daisy and Jacqueline will be working on a dance film but it will take a year because I need to learn dancing, but we can do a Race 4,” he says.