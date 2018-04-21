Why Ranveer has to visit the physio?

Ranveer Singh had to start shooting for his film Simmba at the soonest. But the injury to his shoulder not only put paid his chances to get paid Rs 5 crore at the IPL opening ceremony but has also delayed his Rohit Shetty directed film Simmba preparations by a few days. Ranveer however had managed to complete his film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt for director Zoya Akhtar.

“Simmba had to start early April, but then since Sara’s dates are also available and the villain Sonu Sood has been cast, the makers are not really bothered about the slight delay. Simmba is basically a remake of the Telugu film Temper and there are not too many special effects in the film barring that usual car blowing scenes of Rohit. Hence the shoot is not going to be much of a problem, but the pre-production for the film is a tough one,” admits the source.

Hence Ranveer has been undergoing a special physiotherapy course akin to what his Gully Boy co-actress Ali Bhatt has also been doing after getting hurt on the sets of Brahmastra in Europe. “Ranveer wants to be fit quickly so that he can be in the right frame of mind for the Temper remake. Temper was basically a fun film and Ranveer trusts Rohit with this genre. Simmba is going to be Ranveer’s most fun film in his career,” says the source.