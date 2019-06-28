Why SRK will always be late!

By Sanskriti Media

“When I came in, I asked Vikram (Phadnis) if he had made a good film. Not that I am someone who could be credited with making good or very good films,” guffawed Shah Rukh Khan who made a friendly appearance to launch the first look of designer Vikram Phadnis’s Marathi film Smile Please. Hrithik Roshan had come in earlier to launch the film a few months ago.

Khan was commenting tongue in cheek about his last venture Zero which did not fare well at the box office and he indulged in the self-deprecating humour. “When you work for so many years in the film industry, you can be patronising. I asked him if he has made an action comedy and he replied that he has made the film dil se. And what better when the film comes from the heart,” said Khan.

“Vikram and I know each other for 20 years and Duggu came in to launch the film and I saw the trailer and I really felt it was from the heart and OI really hope it does well,” he added.

Khan was late for the event and he joked about that too. “I had a long drive till here and hence I was late. The damn Juhu road was the reason. Not that I would have been on time otherwise,” he chuckled.