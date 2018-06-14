Why Varun Dhawan disagrees with Salman Khan?

While Salman Khan decides the cast and crew for all his films including the directors and even the producer at times, there is the subtle Varun Dhawan who prefers to only do his work as an actor in the movies.

Varun who has worked with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Taapsee Pannu and Ileana D Cruz among other actors was last seen in October too opposite a newcomer Banita Sandhu.

“I do not decide the heroines in my film. There is a perception if there is a hero, then he is the one who is going to cast the heroines in the film. I do not have the power to do so. The filmmakers will decide which actress to cast opposite me,” says the actor.