Will Alia Bhatt act in the Madhuri biopic?

By Sanskriti Media

Just days after saying that Alia Bhatt will be the ideal person to play her in her biopic, Madhuri Dixit is now negotiating with a premier Bollywood production house to make a biopic on her life.

“Yes, Madhuri is in discussions with someone to make a biopic on her life. Considering that she has a production house herself she will be one of the producers if the project deals work out. The Madhuri biopic is a wonderful idea and she is still active in Bollywood. She has a wonderful story of her rise after being written off post her debut film Abodh. One film critic even wrote that he would quit doing film reviews if she goes on to be a star. And she did become a star and how. We are not sure what aspects of her life will be kept and retained, but she is the one telling the story,” says a trade source.

In a media interaction during the promotion of the film Kalank, Madhuri had said, “Alia is the best person to play me. She has to work on her kathak though!”