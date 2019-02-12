Will Amitabh work with Aishwarya?

By Sanskriti Media

Will Aishwarya Rai be able to work with Bachchan again? Not at the moment till Bachchan agrees.

For a while there was a buzz that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be returning to Mani Ratnam terrain again and the ‘iruvar’ meaning both will be collaborating.

And soon enough there was the buzz that Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya could reunite in the project.

“Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen together in Guru before that by Mani. Amitabh along with Abhishek and Aishwarya were a part of Bunty Aur Babli which was directed by Mani’s assistant Shaad Ali. Amitabh also did a Jhoom Barabar Jhoom with Abhishek again. But Amitabh and Aishwarya have not come together again which basically got everyone excite,” says a trade source.

But then the truth is that Amitabh has still not given the nod for the film which is reported based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s work Ponniyin Selvan which is a historical drama. “We do not have any information on that yet,” says Amitabh’s spokesperson.”

Bachchan who will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla and later in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund followed by Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He is also slated to do the second part of Aankhen and the Tamizhvanan directed Tamil film Uyarndha Manidhan and has a packed date diary.