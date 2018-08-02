Will Hrithik run away from ex-flame Kangana?

By Sanskriti Media

It’s a messy Republic Day at the turnstiles for the Bollywood moviemakers in 2016. We are still a good six months away from the date, but four films are now planning the release on the same day. On one hand while Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has pitted her Manikarnika opposite her ex flame Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, there are two more films slated in the same weekend. January 25 happens to be a Friday and Carnival Films and Sanjay Raut have slated the Thackeray biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui to release on January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late right-wing leader. Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India which goes on the floors today (July 24) is also looking at the same date.

“This is a perennial problem. There are too many big films coming up next year and everyone wants the best dates which has extended weekends with holidays. Thackeray is going to be big in Maharashtra in the Mumbai and the Nizam circuits because of the Maharashtrian and the Shiv Sena connect and it has a two-day headway over the others as it will release on Wednesday. Also, the film is now 90 per cent complete. Someone will have to push the dates to avoid carnage at the box office,” says a trade source.

So, who will shift their dates first?