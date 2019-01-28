will.i.am will eventually lose hearing

By Bang

The 'Scream & Shout' hitmaker is battling tinnitus and says it will eventually leave him with irreversible "proper loss" of hearing.

He said: "I'm 43. When I went to the doctor and got an ear test, they said, 'Your ears are that of someone a lot older.' In 2007, 2013 and this year, I got all my frequency tests and the curve ... it's proper loss."

And the 43-year-old singer has made changes to his diet and is "violently vegan".

He told The Sunday Times magazine: "I'm violently vegan. I'm fighting for a healthier me and a healthier planet. I started realising ... urgh, I was eating, like, rotted animal lactate ... that came from freaking cow's? That's disgusting. We operate on frequencies that are wireless. We put satellites that orbit the planet. Why are we acting like freaking savage predators still? Haven't we evolved?"

Meanwhile, will previously revealed his decision to embrace a plant-based diet and cut out animal products after being horrified to be given medication from his doctor, and claimed his new eating habits, as well as visiting a wellness retreat, left him not needing to consider the pills any more.

He said previously: "When you go to the doctor and he says, 'You have high cholesterol and blood pressure and I'm going to provide you with pills', you're like, 'Pills? I'm 42. Why do I need to be taking the pills that my uncle takes? He's 60-plus.'... It took me 10 days to drop my cholesterol. I lost 8lb, my blood pressure came down. In 10 days, my skin cleared up and my breathing was right."