Will Kareena be seen with family in 'Go Goa Gone' sequel?

Ever since Saif Ali Khan made it official that the script of the sequel to Go Goa Gone has been ready, his little sister Soha Ali Khan who played a cameo in the first part is keen to do an extended role in the second one. The film not only stars Saif Ali Khan in the extended role of Boris, but also has Soha’s husband Kunal Khemu in it. Soha and Kunal have worked earlier in Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and later in 99 which was also directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who had directed Go Goa Gone.

“One is not sure if there is a role long enough for Soha in the film which is the sequel to India’s first zombie comedy, but Soha is keen to do a comedy film now. Go Goa Gone made at a tight budget did Rs 26 crores at the box office five years ago and it is worthy of a sequel,” says a trade source.

Go Goa Gone also starred Vir Das and Puja Gupta and was produced by Saif, Dinesh Vijan and Eros Entertainment. Now that Saif and Dinesh have parted ways at Illuminati Films, it will be interesting to see if the sequel gets them back together.

Soha in the meantime is also producing the Ram Jethmalani biopic along with husband Kunal and Ronnie Screwvala which is slated to be directed by Hansal Mehta. Now it is also being rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make a special appearance in the film making it a complete family affair. We wonder if that is true!