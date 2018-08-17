Will Karisma call Salman to get Mental?

By Sanskriti Media

We all know that Karisma Kapoor is on the verge of making a comeback to face the cameras again in a web series for Ekta Kapoor called Mentalhood. But then there is an issue.

The title Mental with certain permutations and combinations have bene registered by Salman Khan’s production house SKF and hence the title is not really available for Ekta to use.

Mental was the original title for the film Jai Ho which got changed after writer Dilip Shukla suggested the same.

“Ekta has to just pick up the phone and talk to Salman for the title, but she is not sure if he will agree to give it away. But then Karisma has a wonderful relationship and rapport with Salman having worked with him in many films and her sister Kareena too is one of Salman’s closest friends like her. It is not a big issue and Salman is also known to be a giving person,” says a trade source.

Karisma decided to go in for a web series after her brother in law Saif Ali Khan’s web series Sacred Games went on to garner a lot of acclaim and she knows that digital is big now. So, whether she picks up the phone to call Salman, remains to be seen!