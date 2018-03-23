Will Katrina work with Ranbir again?

There have been rumours doing the rounds for a year that Prakash Jha has been making a sequel or rather a second part in the Raajneeti series.

Now it has emerged that the filmmaker known initially for making hard hitting films around his home state Bihar, is making a film which he has titled Chanakyaneeti. Sources inform that the work on the project is going on at a frenetic pace.

“Prakash Jha recently applied for a title called Chanakyaneeti and has been accorded the title. The director has been wanting to make a second part of the film like his did with Jai Gangajal which was not really a sequel to Gangajal but was a fresh film altogether, hinging on the Gangajal tag. Similarly the word ‘neeti’ which came as Raajneeti will now be used in Chanakyaneeti,” inform sources.

While wags have been saying that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif may reunite in this film, nothing has been finalised, says sources.