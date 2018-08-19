Will Salman’s Iulia make film debut?

By Sanskriti Media

There has been a buzz in the film trade that Iulia Vantur is making her film debut for a while. While Iulia had herself told that she was not keen on a Bollywood debut and was happy crooning and singing playback after her debut item number in an Atul Agnihotri film O Teri, she has been approached to play the lead in the social drama Ganit directed by Prem Soni who has come back to making films after his cancer treatment.

“Prem has directed Salman Khan earlier in Main Aur Mrs Khanna and worked with Preity Zinta in Ishq in Paris. Ganit revolves around anti-violation and the makers are talking to Jimmy Shergill to play the lead. There were rumours that Randeep Hooda too has been approached, but Prem is keen on Aanand L Rai’s favourite actor Jimmy to essay the male lead in the film,” says a trade source.

Ganit is being produced by Prerna Arora, Ishwar Kapoor and Kashish Khan.

In a recent statement, Prem Soni explained the purpose behind Ganit. “Movies that are surrounded by a social message that can change the world to become a better place is special. Ganit is one such story that is inspired by a true incident & very special to me. I have been living with this story since the beginning of my career & always wanted this to be my first film. We will be filming by the end of this year capturing the winter and the look and feel of the spiritual land in India, Varanasi,” he said.