Will Smith bungee jump is latest stunt near Grand Canyon

When Will Smith turns 50 this week, he will jump head-first into the big milestone.
The "Fresh Prince" actor plans to bungee jump from a helicopter on Tuesday over an Arizona gorge near the Grand Canyon. Smith's camp has also made the event a charity fundraiser by holding a lottery for a fan to come watch.
His birthday leap is the latest exploit in a long history of outrageous stunts staged in and around one of the world's seven natural wonders.
An acrobat, a magician and overall daredevils are among those who have approached the park with proposals of made-for-TV moments.
But the park has turned down its fair share of eyebrow-raising requests.
The Native American tribes that own the surrounding land have been more receptive.