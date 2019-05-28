Will Smith hunts for work in Bollywood!

By Sanskriti Media

At a time when 50-year-olds are ruling the roost in Bollywood, a 50-year-old Hollywood actor is looking for work here.

Will Smith – who made his debut in Bollywood with a recent cameo in the Karan Johar film Student Of the Year 2 – and will now be seen as the Genie in the Disney flick Aladdin is looking for work in Bollywood.

Will has already made a few visits to India partying with Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor for starters and is keen to explore the Bollywood side of the movies. “That’s one reason why he has hired one of the top PR agencies in Bollywood called Spice as well to push one of his ‘Bollywood’ videos. Will had done a web show called Bucket List, a series of videos wherein every week with real-life adventures to complete his Bucket List. Smith’s episode centred around Bollywood dancing got the maximum views on Facebook which totalled more than 42 million. SOTY 2 may not have done that good, but the Bollywood videos seemed to have caught the attention of some who are keen to get him on board their future projects,” says a trade source.