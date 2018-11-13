Zain Kapoor’s pic goes viral

By Sanskriti Media

On the weekend Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor decided to show her little one Zain Kapoor’s to fans and followers on the social networking site Instagram.

The star wife shared a very cute picture of the baby boy. She captioned it, “Hello, world!”

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter immediately put his point across calling him, “Jaan Bachcha,” - perhaps that is the way Ishaan also addresses him at the moment.

While the cuteness quotient of the kid surely rocks, the post already had close to half a million likes. Dressed in maroon baby clothes Zain seriously looks like a bundle of joy, making Shahid and Mira proud parents and Misha – a happy elder sister.

It can be recalled that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Zain, their second child on August 5. Their daughter Misha Kapoor celebrated her second birthday on August 26, earlier this year.

Ishaan calls Misha as Guchki Baby.

The paparazzi is now going to have a field day cashing one more star baby – it was Taimur, Misha, Inaaya Naumi Khemu and Nisha Weber earlier. Not there’s a new addition to that list.