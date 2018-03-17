Zayn Malik shows off new rose tattoo

Zayn Malik has shown off a new rose tattoo on the back of his head, following his split from Gigi Hadid.

The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker - who announced earlier this week that he had separated from the model he had been dating for over two years - took to Instagram to show off his brand new inking of a rose on the back of his head.

The shot wasn't captioned but it featured Zayn in a black and white shirt, looking away from the camera with the rose tattoo clearly on display.

Zayn announced the couple's split with a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

He wrote: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)"

Whilst Gigi added in her own message: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years ... not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG (sic)