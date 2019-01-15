85% of Expo 2020 Dubai's waste to be diverted away from landfills

By Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a new partnership with Dulsco, to help support the event in diverting 85 per cent of its waste away from landfills. As Expo 2020’s Official Waste Management Partner, Dulsco will implement innovative solutions, supporting Dubai’s aim to host one of the most sustainable World Expos ever.

Dulsco’s purpose-built Waste2Resource (W2R) facility, located in Dubai South, will help to divert waste from landfills in the lead-up to and during Expo 2020. This will be achieved by using the latest technologies to reduce, reuse, recycle and repurpose, contributing to the circular economy, where waste becomes a valuable resource for other activities.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said, "It is essential to the future of our planet that we live more sustainable lives, and World Expos can play an important role in promoting long-term solutions to environmental issues. By collaborating with Dulsco, Expo 2020 has an opportunity to assist the circular economy through effective waste management, helping to preserve our surroundings and shape a better world for generations to come."

The partnership directly aligns with Expo 2020’s subtheme of Sustainability, and supports the 75 per cent waste recycling target set out in UAE Vision 2021.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Khan Abdullah, Chairman, Dulsco, said, "We are delighted to partner with Expo 2020 to provide sustainable, innovative solutions to waste management, and contribute to an enduring legacy that supports District 2020 and Dubai South.

"Dulsco is a local company that has its roots in Dubai’s community, and has operated in the Emirates for more than 80 years. We will use our knowledge, passion and drive, alongside partnerships with key global waste-diversion technology companies, to support Expo 2020 in its target to achieve 85 per cent waste diversion."

Expo’s collaboration with Dulsco also includes supporting and working with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are repurposing glass, metal and other materials using their own expertise and innovations. Cooperating with this community of SMEs, the W2R facility will receive, recover, process, recycle and upcycle waste – converting it into valuable resources and products to be fed back into the market.

The breakdown of waste during Expo 2020 is expected to include 48 per cent organic material, 39 per cent recyclables and 13 per cent general waste.

Dulsco will process organic material using innovative composting solutions such as turning food waste into fertilisers and diverting waste streams to create bio-fuels. Recyclable material such as paper and cardboard will be turned into mouldable products, such as cup holders, seed pots and boutique gift boxes, for use on the Expo site. Used glass will be upcycled into Expo memorabilia in partnership with local SME ChoChoma, and plastic will be converted into a variety of products such as bags and t-shirts.

For general waste, Dulsco is evaluating waste-to-energy opportunities that will contribute to the long-term environmental legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai.