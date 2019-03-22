Azerbaijan unveils design of Country Pavilion and breaks ground for Expo 2020 Dubai

By Staff

Azerbaijan revealed the design of its Country Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday 20 March, after receiveing its plot and breaking ground on the nature-inspired pavilion earlier that afternoon.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place on the Azerbaijan pavilion plot at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, in the presence of the General Commissioner Mr. Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the First-Vice President and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

Mr. Alakbarov officially launched the construction of the pavilion alongside two Azerbaijani children, highlighting the vital role that future generations will play in sustainable development.



Mr. Alakbarov said: "We are very proud to break ground on our pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

“Visitors to our pavilion will be made aware of their own power to have an impact on the environment and on social ecosystems. The pavilion will be light-filled, transparent and welcoming, coming to life with events and opportunities to meet – just like our country!”

Later in the evening, the Republic of Azerbaijan for Pavilion Design Review hosted a reception at the House of Azerbaijan in Dubai. Government officials and diplomats from various countries were in attendance.

The theme chosen for the Azerbaijan Pavilion is ‘Seeds for the Future’, conveying the message that it is only by investing in the future – today – that people can truly achieve sustainable development and improve the places in which they live and work.

The project is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center. The pavilion, which occupies a 2,086 square metre plot, was designed by the Italian company Simmetrico.

The pavilion’s architecture is inspired by two iconic natural elements: the tree and the leaf. It is designed to offer a place where Expo visitors can reflect on major issues related to sustainable development.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 20 October, 2020 to 10 April, 2021 and expects to record 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the highest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

A total of 190 nations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020, highlighting the status of the UAE as a global destination that brings people and countries together.