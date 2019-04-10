Chinese Pavilion design for Expo 2020 unveiled

By Wam

The design of the Chinese Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was unveiled today in Dubai, in the presence of Ambassador Ni Jian of the People’s Republic of China in the UAE, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau and Zhang Yi, Deputy Secretary-General of China Chamber of International Commerce.

Among other attendees were more than 150 guests including representatives from Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Tourism, the Consulate General of China in Dubai, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, CCPIT, UAE and Chinese entrepreneurs, media, and China Pavilion partners.

Ruan Wei, Director of Expo Affairs, CCPIT, gave an update on China’s participation progress and presented the design of the China Pavilion. The country confirmed its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai in January 2017 and signed its official participation contract in May 2018. Zhang Shenfeng, Vice Chairman of the CCPIT, has been appointed as Commissioner General of the China Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.

Through its theme of "Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - Innovation and Opportunity", the China Pavilion will be one of the largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, occupying a land area of 4,636 sq m.

There are three main features of the China Pavilion, which are innovation, innovation in architecture design and innovation in exhibition.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021. It will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region and expected to receive 25 million visitors. A total of 190 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo.