City Readiness Subcommittee of Expo 2020 holds first meeting

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo Dubai 2020 Higher Committee, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has established a City Readiness Subcommittee of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, led by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, to ensure all local and federal entities of the UAE coordinate to deliver an exceptional World Expo.

In line with Expo 2020’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the inaugural meeting of the subcommittee was held on 13th March.

Other committee members included Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of the Dubai Municipality.

The subcommittee discussed the development of a plan that outlines how dozens of entities across the UAE will collaborate to ensure the successful delivery of Expo 2020 - which will be the largest event ever hosted in the Arab world. The plan includes how the Emirate of Dubai and the country will enhance the visitor journey during the six months of Expo 2020, covering areas such as immigration, transport, events, healthcare and attractions across the rest of the country.

Mohammed Al Shaibani, who is also Director General of H.H. The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, said: "In recognition that a collective effort is required to achieve our goal to host an exceptional World Expo, Expo 2020 has already initiated engagement with local and federal entities.

"In our first meeting, we discussed the concrete steps to be taken to facilitate the work of Expo and to overcome all obstacles on the way to ensuring Expo 2020 is an exceptional Emirati and global event.

"The mission of this committee, in guaranteeing the readiness of our entire country as well as the Expo site, is a massive but honourable responsibility and a patriotic duty that is consistent with our leadership’s insightful vision."

Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits between 20th October, 2020 and 10th April, 2021. About 70 percent of visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE - the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.