Construction begins on French Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

By Wam

Less than two months after its unveiling in Paris, the French Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, Lumiere Lumieres, begins its construction.

French Minister of Transport and Ecological and Inclusive Transition Elisabeth Borne, in the presence of the Expo 2020 teams and those of COFREX, in charge of French participation in universal and specialised exhibitions, today laid the foundation stone of the work designed by a new collective combining architects and visual artists of light.

In addition to Minister Elisabeth Borne, the ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Bureau, Erik Linquier, General Commissioner of the Pavilion France and President of the Compagnie francaise des expositions, COFREX, and Ambassador of France to the UAE, Ludovic Pouille.

The pavilion will be built on a plot of more than 4,200m2 within the exhibition's Mobility area.

"During the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the French Pavilion will embody the vision of mobility driven by our institutions and our public and private companies. In the spirit of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, it will be a question of demonstrating how digital technology and innovation can be used to devise solutions for smarter, more pleasant to live in, and better-connected cities and territories," Elisabeth Borne, said.

According to Erik Linquier, through its participation, France intends to make the mobility of people, goods, territories, ideas and information a fundamental issue in solving the challenges of transitions, whether technological, ecological or economic. "These are all subjects on which it will rely," he said.

He added, "At the service of French companies - major players as well as start-ups - and all those who innovate, the Pavilion France is a concrete tool, an incomparable showcase for the know-how and innovations of French companies, as well as a platform to accelerate the international development of the French offer and share the French way of life with visitors from all over the world."

Light is at the heart of the inspiration of the French Pavilion, designed as an oasis from which a canopy of light literally emerges.