Emirates Expo 2020 themed livery aircraft model collection takes off

By Wam

The Emirates Official Store has launched a new limited edition collection of Expo 2020 themed aircraft models for aviation enthusiasts and passionate scale-modellers. The highly detailed models are part of a 15 aircraft model collection ranging from Airbus A380s to Boeing 777s featuring the signature Expo 2020 logo in three colours – blue, orange and green representing the three themes of mobility, opportunity and sustainability.

The aircraft model replicas are available in both plastic hollow and solid injected finishes, as well as die-cast metal versions, all with meticulously detailed graphics in the three colours that are currently emblasoned on select Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 liveries.

The Expo 2020 themed Emirates aircraft models can be found at all Emirates Official retail stores in the UAE, Emirates Store online as well as Emirates Official Store shops at Dubai International Airport. Select aircraft models will also be sold onboard Emirates flights from March 2019.

An official Expo 2020 partner, Emirates has installed three different Expo 2020 decal designs on 40 aircraft in its fleet, taking the event’s three key themes: opportunity (orange), mobility (blue), and sustainability (green), to the skies and to travel audiences around the world.