Expo 2020 Dubai, Cisco to provide cutting edge digital connectivity to Expo’s visitors

Expo 2020 Dubai has teamed up with worldwide technology company Cisco to provide cutting edge digital connectivity that will ensure that Expo’s millions of visitors have the richest and most tailored experience possible.

As Expo 2020’s newly appointed Digital Network Partner, Cisco will implement its pioneering networking, capable of connecting anyone, anywhere, on any device – securely, reliably and seamlessly.

Cisco’s intelligent solutions will link visitors, participants, devices, applications, business processes and the Expo network into a ‘smart site’ that will make Expo 2020’s technology infrastructure the most advanced in World Expo’s 167-year history.

Expo 2020 and Cisco will work together closely to deliver a global event that is at the forefront of technological evolution and which demonstrates how connectivity can be a force for good in alignment with Expo’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, said, "Dubai is rapidly becoming one of the smartest and most connected cities in the world, exploring futuristic solutions that range from driverless vehicles to artificial intelligence solutions.

"At Expo 2020, we hope not only to share the expertise we have acquired across these areas, but also, through our partnership with Cisco, to connect minds around the world and capture the many opportunities made possible through collaboration."

With tens of thousands of people expected every day, Expo 2020 will be a whirl of connectivity – not just for visitors, but for the world.

Whether it is sharing images of Expo 2020’s inspiring architecture and exhibits, or using the official app to navigate the site, check queue lengths or order food, millions of people who visit the global destination over six months will be fully connected with the help of Cisco.

The first ever rollout on this scale of ‘Cisco Vision’ outside the US will provide dynamic signage and high-definition digital content and video, delivering information and experiences throughout the Expo in a way that enhances attendee engagement. It will enable more than 200 international and other participants to offer compelling, interactive experiences and communicate with visitors and employees in new and more impactful ways.

The collaboration will also see Cisco provide other services, solutions and equipment that allow systems across the Expo 2020 site to seamlessly engage and securely communicate.

Cisco has extensive expertise in delivering digitally-driven experiences for events on a global scale. The company was a strategic partner at both Expo Shanghai 2010 and Expo Milano 2015, as well as the official networking supplier for both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Guy Diedrich, Global Innovation Officer, Cisco, said, "At Cisco, we firmly believe that amazing things can happen when you connect people, ideas, data and things. By partnering with Expo 2020 Dubai, we will not only showcase the future of technology and the incredible possibilities it presents, but also help shape how we all connect, communicate and collaborate.

"Supporting a global event of this magnitude is a monumental task that demands a network like no other – one which can deliver on the requirements of connectivity, scale, security and agility. Our technology innovations are unlocking amazing opportunities for humanity, and we are excited to contribute to the ambitious goals set by Expo 2020 Dubai as part of our vision to change the way people live, work, learn and play."

Cisco will also help ensure that connectivity between systems is secure, a vital requirement not just for organisers but also the 200-plus participants that include nations, multi-lateral corporations, NGOs, and educational institutions.

Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East, said, "The path to the digital future is paved through the power of intelligent networks. We’ve partnered with Expo 2020 to help ensure their infrastructure delivers on that promise and brings unique experiences for visitors at every stage of their visit."

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It will be a festival of human ingenuity that gives a glimpse into the future, guided by its three pillars: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Cisco becomes the ninth Expo 2020 Dubai Official Premier Partner alongside Emirates Airline, Accenture, DP World, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Nissan, SAP and Siemens. The Official Partners so far named are DEWA and UPS. More partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming months.