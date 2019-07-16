Expo 2020 Dubai invites UAE public to ‘World’s Greatest Show in the Making’ tour

By Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai is inviting anyone in the UAE, no matter their age or nationality, to be part of ‘The World’s Greatest Show in the Making’ tour – a free sneak preview of the 4.38 sqkm Expo site as it nears completion.

Passing through those gates for the next 173 days will be a procession of artists and academics, dancers and diplomats, pop stars and pioneering thinkers, culinary wizards and cultural icons, tech ninjas and tomorrow’s leaders – plus, of course, 192 participating nations and millions of visitors from around the world.

From 20th July to 31st August, Expo 2020’s colourful coaches will collect visitors from pickup points across the UAE, including Dubai Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and other easily accessible locations in Sharjah and the northern emirates.

The tour, which will run every Monday and Wednesday afternoon and all day on Saturdays, is open to everyone with a valid photo ID.

Once on board, they will experience a journey through the history of World Expos as they make their way to the Expo site in Dubai South. Here, they will explore the Expo 2020 Visitor Centre and engage in activities before reboarding the bus for a tour of the site and its most iconic structures.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "World Expos are famous for their groundbreaking architecture, from the Eiffel Tower in 1889 to the Space Needle in 1962. This is an unprecedented opportunity for people in the UAE to come with their friends and families and take an early look at our own incredible structures that will soon be known far and wide – such as Al Wasl Plaza, the site’s beating heart, the Falcon-inspired UAE Pavilion and the Sustainability Pavilion, which pushes the boundaries of eco-conscious design.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. It will welcome an anticipated 25 million visits over the course of 173 days, on the eve of the nation’s Golden Jubilee.