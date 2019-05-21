Expo 2020 Dubai’s petal-shaped Thematic Districts completed

By Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that the construction of its petal-shaped Thematic Districts is now complete, marking one of the most significant milestones on the road to welcoming the world to the UAE.

More than 100 million working hours have now gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works for the event. Final building completion certificates have been received from Dubai Municipality, with all Expo-led construction on track to be completed in the year before gates open.

Built by the UAE’s Al Futtaim Construction and already landscaped with water and shading features, the districts are now ready for fitout. They form the largest built-up area of the site and include 86 low-rise buildings. Each district will be anchored by its own Thematic Pavilion and connected to the central Al Wasl Plaza, set to be the next iconic structure of Dubai.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The completion of the Thematic Districts is a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering an exceptional Expo, including world-class design, as part of the UAE leadership’s vision to always achieve the highest standards and to show the world the spirit and creativity of our nation."

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, commented, "This is the year of delivery, and the completion of the three Thematic Districts is a major construction landmark to be celebrated as we prepare to welcome the world in less than 520 days. It’s exciting to see the site evolve every day, and despite the pace of progress, we remain committed to quality and worker welfare."

Designed by Hopkins and Partners, the Thematic Districts evoke old Dubai, with facades resembling traditional Emirati wind towers and walkways lined with flora indigenous to the UAE.

All Expo 2020-built structures are designed to achieve at least LEED Gold certification, the globally recognised standard of sustainable architecture, which is in line with Expo’s commitment to leaving a sustainable and meaningful legacy. More than 80 percent of the Expo-built environment will live on after the event as part of District 2020, an integrated mixed-use community.

The next major Expo 2020 construction milestone is the completion of Al Wasl Plaza’s massive domed trellis, which will act as a huge 360-degree projection screen and is scheduled for completion in June.

The Dubai Metro Route 2020 extension, which will link Expo 2020 to the rest of the emirate, the three DEWA substations that will power the 4.38 sqkm site and other key water, sewage and telecommunications infrastructure, including the 2.2 km road network, have already been completed. Ongoing construction of the Thematic Pavilions, the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and Expo Village is progressing as planned.