Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer registrations hits 50,000

By Wam

Members of the UAE public turned out in force as the Expo 2020 Volunteers team visited Hatta, reiterating the importance of countrywide collaboration and national pride in delivering Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event saw hundreds more people sign up to volunteer for the next World Expo, as the total number of registrations reached 50,000. In addition to connecting with the Expo 2020 Volunteers team, Hatta visitors and residents who came to the event enjoyed a fun-filled day of outdoor activities.

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme is taking its portable recruitment stand across the length and breadth of the UAE, ensuring that people from all areas of the country can become volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Hatta volunteers were interviewed and registered according to their areas of interest and specialisation, to make sure they get the most out of their experience with Expo.

"The fact that we have already reached 50,000 registrations shows how eager the people of the UAE are to give back to their communities and participate in this global event. As the face of Expo 2020 Dubai, volunteers will play an essential role in welcoming the world to the UAE for our region’s first ever World Expo," Abeer Al Hosani, Head of Volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai, said.

The Expo 2020 Volunteers programme is open to all UAE nationals and expat residents, including university students, graduates, homemakers, employees, retirees and People of Determination (people with disabilities).