Expo 2020 gets one of the world’s largest installations of Siemens’ technology

Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens have begun one of the largest installations of smart building technologies in the world, with more than 130 structures to be connected to digital solutions that boost energy efficiency, comfort, safety and security.

In a move that supports Dubai’s ambitions to be a pioneering smart city, Siemens, Expo 2020’s Infrastructure Digitalisation Partner, will digitally connect, monitor and manage essential functions of 137 buildings across the 4.38 sqkm site, through its cloud-based energy analytics platform, Siemens Navigator.

The smart technologies will be installed across each of Expo’s Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), at the Thematic Pavilions, most country pavilions, and at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Siemens will use sensors, analytics and its digital building management system Desigo CC to monitor and control functions such as air conditioning, energy usage, lighting, lifts, air quality and fire alarms. The data collected will be used by a command and control centre located in each Thematic District to reduce energy usage, ensure comfortable environments for visitors and participants and maintain maximum levels of safety and security.

Efficient energy usage across the entire site can also be monitored through a central cloud-based management platform, Siemens Navigator, in what will be one of the world’s largest installations of this system.

With MindSphere – Siemens’ cloud-based operating system for the Internet of Things – data from multiple sensors, gateways, systems and applications will be integrated, correlated, analysed and visualised to allow intelligent action to be taken, enabling Expo 2020 to manage energy usage and ensure the comfort and security of millions of visitors.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President - Innovation and Future Technology, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Innovation is at the heart of World Expos and the UAE. Coupled with Dubai’s ambitious plans to be a pioneer for smart city technology, we are delighted that through our partnership with Siemens, Expo 2020 Dubai will become a world-leading showcase for the potential of smart cities.”

Markus Strohmeier, Senior Executive Vice President - Building Technologies Division, Siemens Middle East, said: “Expo 2020 is creating the most digitised and connected World Expo in the event’s 167-year history, and we will support this with data-driven infrastructure for sustainability, safety and security.

“With more than 25 million visits expected, Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, and a global benchmark of how smart infrastructure will form the foundation of our future cities. I’m proud that Siemens is playing a major role in digitising this internationally significant event.”

The largest ever installation of Siemens’ video management system, Siveillance VMS300, and the powerful access control system SiPass Integrated, also will be incorporated into Expo’s digital infrastructure to ensure safety and security. Supported by more than 20 sub-systems, the smart technology will allow holistic situational awareness and rapid smart decision making.

Siemens’ smart building technologies will continue to be used at the Expo site beyond 2020, as part of District 2020, the integrated city that will continue to connect, create and innovate. Siemens has committed to setting up a global logistics headquarters as a key element of the Expo site’s legacy.

Siemens has been participating in World Expos since exhibiting its pointer telegraph at the very first, in London in 1851. In Paris in 1937, Siemens equipped the German Pavilion with extensive illumination and, in 1967, it supplied infrastructure to the entire fairground in Montreal.

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, and 70 per cent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 200 participants, including countries, corporations, multinational organisations and educational institutions will gather to explore Expo’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.