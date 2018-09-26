Expo 2020 takes Mastercard as official payment technology partner

By Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai’s unique visitor experience will be enhanced, thanks to a new premier partnership with Mastercard that includes exploring the use of payment technologies from virtual reality to biometrics and voice shopping.

The company was today revealed as Expo 2020’s Official Payment Technology Partner at Mastercard’s ‘Connecting Tomorrow’ Forum in Barcelona, Spain.

The partnership includes developing innovative payment solutions that help deliver a personalised, seamless and cashless experience for millions of visitors from around the world. Global payments technology firm Mastercard will use technology including augmented and virtual reality, and biometrics such as facial and fingerprint recognition, as well as new payment methods including contactless and wearable technologies.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said, "World Expos have always offered people their first experience of technologies that will go on to change their everyday lives.

"In the future, people will grow to expect seamless experiences whenever they make a payment. Our partnership with Mastercard will not only make cashless payments easier for our visitors, but also allow them to try new and exciting innovations that enhance and become part of their Expo experience."

Raghu Malhotra, President, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, said, "For more than half a century, Mastercard has been transforming everyday experiences through the power of innovation. Our expertise, strategic partnerships and global network have enabled us to empower citizens, make cities more livable and contribute to a sustainable future and inclusive communities.

"Our collaboration to reimagine the ease of payments as part of a seamless visitor experience at Expo 2020 Dubai represents the beginning of the next era of innovation, where new opportunities in technology are unlocking doors to a priceless tomorrow."

With 25 million visits expected at Expo 2020 Dubai, new and innovative payment solutions will play an essential role in delivering a seamless experience. Expo’s partnership with Mastercard will ensure a fast, intuitive and reliable payment experience.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a celebration of human ingenuity, guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the results of people and ideas combining in new ways.

To date, Expo 2020 Dubai has announced 11 Premier Partners, including Mastercard, and four Official Partners. There will be further partnership announcements in the coming months.