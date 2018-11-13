Finland brings innovative business solutions to Expo 2020 Dubai

By Wam

Finland officially announced the country’s participation at Expo 2020 during a press conference held today.

Finland’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai was confirmed by the Commissioner General of Finland for Dubai Expo Severi Keinala and the Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali. They were joined at a press conference by the Finnish Ambassador to the UAE Riitta Swan.

Speaking at the event, Keinala said, "Finland engages in international dialogue and seeks solutions through cooperation. Dubai Expo 2020 offers an incredible opportunity to strengthen existing ties and establish new connections with partners in the UAE, Arabic world and globally."

"Finland is the greenest country in the world: fresh air, pure water, green forests, clean energy and clean technology. Our Nordic nature inspires us to find creative and sustainable solutions and the Finland Pavilion provides a cool shaded refuge for making connections."

"The pavilion will showcase the country’s competences and expertise across various business sectors including sustainability, technology and tourism with innovative content provided by our partners," he concluded.