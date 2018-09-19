German Pavilion to engage, inspire at Expo 2020

By Wam

Visitors from around the world will be wowed by the German Pavilion that will take them on a unique and exciting educational journey through a ‘world of sustainability’ at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The design of the pavilion and its theme, ‘Campus Germany’, were revealed today at an event in Dubai, attended by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, Dietmar Schmitz, Commissioner General of the German Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, and other members of the German Pavilion team.

Designed by Cologne-based agency 'facts and fiction' and Berlin-based architects 'LAVA', Campus Germany will be located in Expo 2020’s Sustainability District. It will feature a ‘vertical campus’ design consisting of separate modules that converge at a spacious atrium with a stage and restaurant, creating an impressive structure that reflects the country’s underlying theme.

A place of knowledge, research and communication, Campus Germany will provide every visitor with their own personalised interactive experience, while showcasing the country’s latest science and technology innovations.

Each visitor’s experience will be delivered by an intelligent assistance system called ‘IAMU’, which will act as an invisible companion to visitors, providing them with information as they move through the pavilion. IAMU technology will be showcased to the world for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dietmar Schmitz said, "As two issues high on the regional and global agenda, education and sustainability were important focuses for us when designing Campus Germany for Expo 2020 Dubai. Our pavilion concept has been designed to seamlessly combine exhibition and architecture, with a storyline that will grasp visitors’ interest and hold it from start to finish, inviting them to engage with the content and be actively involved in the experience."

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali said, "At Expo 2020 Dubai, we want all our visitors to contribute to making the world a better place, and the German Pavilion will provide a fascinating platform for people to learn, have fun and explore sustainability together."

"We look forward to seeing more compelling pavilion designs and themes revealed by other participating countries as we continue our countdown to Expo," he added.

Germany will invest EUR50 million (AED 213 million) in its Expo 2020 participation, with its 4,500 sqm plot set to be one of the largest of the participating nations on the site.

Expo 2020, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, will run for six months from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits, with an unprecedented 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE - the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.