India set for memorable participation at Dubai Expo 2020

Preparations have begun in earnest in India for its active participation in the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Narendra Modi government’s Commerce Secretary, Rita Teotia, has held a series of meetings with local stakeholders in the Expo 2020, for "making India’s participation a memorable and befitting one," according to an announcement by the government’s Press Information Bureau here regarding New Delhi’s attendance in the mega event.

Teotia has held a series of meetings in this connection with the country’s leading industry associations, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FICCI, and the Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, "for helping the government" in planning for India’s presence at Expo 2020.

This follows the signing of a formal contract for Indian participation between its Commerce Ministry and the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau. The Press Information Bureau announcement said New Delhi’s focus at Expo 2020 will be on India’s advances and advantages in space technology, pharmaceuticals, information technology, renewable energy and telecommunications.

The Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 will be on a one acre-plot in the "opportunity" segment. "This is tune with the great opportunity for economic activity that India provides today on the way to becoming a US$5 trillion economy by 2025", according to the announcement.

The Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, has expressed his happiness on signing the contract for Indian participation.