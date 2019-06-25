Jacobs Mace named Expo 2020 Dubai's 'Official Programme Delivery Management Provider'

By Wam

Construction consultancy Jacobs Mace has been named Expo 2020 Dubai’s 'Official Programme Delivery Management Provider'.

Since its appointment as Project Management Consultant in January 2015, the syndicate has been part of the team responsible for managing the design and construction of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Jacobs Mace has proven to be a solid partner, playing an essential role in ensuring that construction is on track. Delivering an event of such enormous scale takes a collaborative effort and is only achievable by sharing knowledge and making continuous improvements side by side with our partners."

Expo 2020 is expected to attract 25 million visits between 20th October 2020 and 10th April 2021, and 70 percent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

More than 200 participants, including countries, corporations, multinational organisations and educational institutions, will gather to explore Expo 2020’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.