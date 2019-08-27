Japan breaks ground for its pavilion at Expo 2020

By Wam

Japan broke ground for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday. The groundbreaking, which officially marked the beginning of construction, was done by Akihiko Nakajima, the Japanese Ambassador to the UAE; Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai; Tomiyasu Nakamura, Commissioner General of the Japan Pavilion; and Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau; and other guests.

Preparations for exhibits at the Expo 2020 Dubai Japan Pavilion are underway under the leadership of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, co-organised by the Ministry of International affairs and Communications, and several other ministries.

The design and construction of the Japan Pavilion focuses on 'Connection between the Middle East and Japan' and 'Sustainability'. Both principles are incorporated into the design and content of the Pavilion, which draw inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern and Japan architecture, technology and culture.

The Japan pavilion was designed by Yuko Nagayama, Director of Yuko Nagayama and Associates and NTT facilities.

Obayashi Middle East Construction, LLC was awarded the contract to build the Japan Pavilion.

The facade of the Pavilion will combine Arabesque and Asanoha patterns, representing the long history of connections and crossing of cultures between Japan and the Middle East. Guests will be welcomed by a three-dimensional facade, which draws inspiration from Japanese Origami shapes that symbolise the respect shown to others through the Japanese art of Origata gift wrapping.

In keeping with the emphasis on sustainability, the Pavilion will utilise an environmentally-friendly, naturel cooling mechanism inspired by traditional Arabic and Japanese technologies - windcathers and uchimizu.