The Expo 2020 Dubai family comes together to ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’

More than 100 employees and families of Expo 2020 Dubai and its partners came together at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary to celebrate World Environment Day and join the global effort to beat plastic pollution.

Organised annually by UN Environment on 5 June, this year’s World Environment Day focuses on beating plastic pollution.

Also present were Expo 2020’s Premier Partners Accenture, Cisco, Emirates NBD, SAP and Siemens, as well as Official Partner UPS.

Sustainability is a key subtheme of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA). The organisers hope its influence will lead to positive changes in the lead up to, during and after the six months of the celebration.

Through its innovation and partnership programme Expo Live, Expo 2020 has been working with social innovators from around the world to help preserve the planet. Twenty five of 70 projects focus on sustainability – ranging from alternatives to plastic bags and containers to initiatives that empower the informal sector to recycle more plastic.

For more information about the Expo Live Global Innovators, visit: www.expo2020dubai.com