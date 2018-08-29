UAE’s fashion designers challenged to create uniforms to Expo 2020 Dubai volunteers and staff

By Wam

Fashion designers in the UAE are being given an opportunity to create uniforms for more than 30,000 Expo 2020 Dubai volunteers and staff.

Worn every day of the six-month event, the men’s and women’s uniforms will reflect Expo’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, while celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage. Competition designs must incorporate elements of UAE culture, and be practical, weather appropriate, easily identifiable but modest.

In alignment with one of Expo 2020’s three subthemes, sustainability, designs using recycled or organic fabrics, zero waste concepts, or which take into account sustainable practices and innovations throughout the supply chain will be weighed more favourably.

Rita Penteado, Vice President – Human Resources, Workforce and Volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "This competition is a valuable opportunity for designers in the UAE to showcase their talents to millions of people from across the globe. We are looking for a uniform that embodies the Emirati character and will represent the UAE on the world stage. It should also create a sense of pride and unity when worn by our volunteers and staff.

The uniform competition is being run with support from Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Design and Fashion Council and Fashion Forward Dubai, all of which are playing an integral role in shaping the local and regional creative industries.

Entries will be judged by a committee consisting of senior members of the Expo 2020 Dubai team and supporting organisations.

Three finalists, selected by 30th September, 2018, will receive AED50,000 and be asked to create samples of the full line, including top, bottom, outer jacket, hat, bag, tie, scarf, kandora and ghitra, abaya and shayla, and an Expo 2020 accessory. The winning designs will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Expo 2020 runs between 20th October, 2020 and 10th April, 2021. About 70 percent of the 25 million expected visits are predicted to come from outside the UAE – the highest proportion of overseas visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. It is anticipated to welcome 25 million visits during its six-month duration.

Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It will be a festival of human ingenuity that gives a glimpse into the future, guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas coming together in new and unique ways.