Unparalleled visual experience awaits at Expo 2020 Dubai with 'Christie'

By Wam

As Expo 2020’s newly appointed Official Displays and Projection Partner, Christie will showcase its breakthrough laser projection technology, including using more than 250 of its D4K40-RGB projectors to create life-like evolving scenes on Al Wasl Plaza’s giant 130-metre-wide projection surface, which can also be seen from above.

Christie’s groundbreaking innovations have featured in Hollywood blockbusters and at major sporting events. Regarded as setting the gold standard for display and projection technology, Christie will supply and manage all display screens across the Expo site, contributing to an exceptional Expo experience for the millions of visitors expected to attend.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We aim to create an unrivalled experience at Expo 2020 and spectacular visuals on the giant Al Wasl Plaza dome will be an iconic part of this. Christie is a trailblazer in this field and we anticipate an array of memorable displays across the Expo site thanks to Christie’s innovative technologies."

In turn, Bryan Boehme, Executive Director, Global Sales and Business Development, Christie, noted, "We are proud and excited to be an Expo 2020 Dubai Official Partner and look forward to creating memories with our unparalleled visual displays. The Christie D4K40-RGB pure laser projector is a powerhouse of technology and will wow the world with its unrivalled, rich and crisp visuals that raise the bar in image quality, making sure Expo 2020 welcomes the future in the most unforgettable and magical way."

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits between 20th October 2020 and 10th April 2021, with about 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.