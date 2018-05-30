UPS 747 jet unveils new look ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

One of UPS’s 747 jumbo jets dedicated for long-haul international use is sporting a modified paint scheme highlighting the company’s role as official logistics partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

UPS has only modified the livery of an aircraft four other times in the airline’s 30-year history. Each of those times signifies a major news event – this time, it’s to mark UPS’s unique role in delivering one of the world’s most complex logistics challenges at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

Millions of visitors from around the world are expected to attend the Expo. During the event’s six month run, UPS will manage all of the logistics of the event, using a team of nearly 1,000 employees and a dedicated 290,000 square-foot warehouse.