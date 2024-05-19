(GDRFA) signs MoU with Dubai Women Establishment

Mohammad Al Marri:

• Supporting women reflects Dubai’s firm commitment to fostering their ambitions and recognising their vital role in sustainable development and economic growth.

• Women are an essential pillar of building dynamic and sustainable societies.



Mona Al Marri:

• The memorandum comes within the framework of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen government partnerships to advance women’s career and leadership capabilities.

• Female employees of the GDRFA present an exemplary image across Dubai's air, land, and sea ports.



In alignment with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to support women and enhance their role in the development process across all fields, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Women Establishment. This agreement aims to foster cooperation, participation in specialised forums, and the exchange of best practices.



Guided by the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, this memorandum seeks to strengthen government partnerships. It is a significant step towards enhancing women’s professional and leadership capabilities, empowering them to shape the future.



The MoU was signed at the GDRFA headquarters in Dubai by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment.



This initiative is part of the Dubai Government's strategic plans to support and encourage women in all fields. It aims to foster cooperation and strategic partnerships, share knowledge and experiences, and provide opportunities for female employees to participate in leadership-focused conferences and forums.



His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: “Supporting women reflects Dubai’s firm commitment to fostering their ambitions and recognising their vital role in sustainable development and economic growth. Women contribute significantly to a competitive and diverse environment, aligning with Dubai’s vision of promoting equality and comprehensive development.” He pointed out that the MoU is a testament to the efforts made by the UAE to empower women, offering them opportunities that showcase their capabilities and potential.



His Excellency further noted that supporting women and enabling them to participate effectively in various sectors enhances innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth. It also promotes social and economic justice and stability and strengthens the social fabric. These efforts align with wise leadership's directives to provide women with the necessary tools and capabilities, asserting that women are crucial to building dynamic and sustainable societies.



New Horizons

In turn, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment and Managing Director, expressed that the MoU will open new horizons for cooperation with the GDRFA in supporting women. It aligns with the Establishment’s strategy to build capacities, develop women leaders, and enhance the work environment. The aim is to position Dubai as a leading women-friendly city globally, increase the presence of Emirati women in international forums, and boost their contribution to the national economy.



Her Excellency praised His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri for his support of Emirati women in various jobs, specialisations and leadership roles, highlighting the exemplary image presented by the female employees of the GDRFA across Dubai's air, land, and sea ports.



Areas of cooperation

The MoU outlines cooperation in organising internal and external training courses to build job capabilities and competencies. It allows GDRFA female employees to participate in specialised forums, conferences, and workshops organised by DWE, benefiting from expert trainers and consultants. The agreement also includes the exchange of studies and research.



Additionally, DWE will have access to training halls at the GDRFA’s Continuing Education and Talent Development Center. Special membership packages from the Dubai Ladies Club will be offered to female GDRFA employees, enhancing their professional and personal development.



