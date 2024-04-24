Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed attend signing of performance agreements by senior public officials

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, attended the signing of a number of performance agreements for Dubai Government officials holding the rank of director general.



The signed agreements virtually represent a performance charter for Dubai Government’s senior officials, aiming to uphold principles of transparency and to promote the highest standards of government work.



People-centric approach

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan noted that performance agreements for director generals in the Dubai Government reflect the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the context of government performance, seeking “a government with people at its centre, which is as effective, transparent, agile, and competitive as the private sector.”



His Highness said: “Government entities in Dubai continue to dedicate all efforts and capabilities to advance government systems and services, with the aim of ensuring the happiness of community members and establishing Dubai’s status as a favourite destination to live, work and invest. This aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) objectives to make Dubai one of the world’s top 3 urban economies, as well as the Dubai Social Agenda 33 objectives to create the ideal city in terms of living experience.



“Accomplishments in the field of advancing government work across all sectors are the motivation to redouble efforts and further collaboration between all relevant parties to reach highest levels of efficiency and achieve Dubai’s development aspirations. We will only accept being the world’s number one in terms of services. We continue to develop an ideal work environment across all Dubai Government departments where everyone competes to serve our nation and our people,” he added.



Signatories to the performance agreements included Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa BuHumaid, Director General of the Dubai Community Development Authority; His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of the Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs; and His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.



Clear objectives, criteria

Performance agreements for Dubai Government’s directors general list clear performance objectives and criteria within a specified timeframe with the aim of achieving Dubai’s vision of being the world’s best city to live and work. The agreements serve to reaffirm the commitment of directors general to fulfil Dubai’s strategy of prioritising citizens by ensuring their wellbeing and family stability, promoting a stimulating environment for businesses, and attracting international businesses and investments via projects that further cement Dubai’s global competitiveness.



Optimising resources

Performance agreements identify the key objectives and relevant timeframes for strategic projects assigned to directors, thus helping meet performance indicators and fulfilling Dubai’s futuristic vision.



They include a commitment by Dubai Government’s directors general to adhere to the highest levels of integrity, transparency and neutrality in decision-making, to ensure optimal use of resources in the best interests of the public, to continuously improve procedures, to review, improve and update legislation and policies, and to regularly report on the performance of their respective departments. They also pledge to maintain Dubai’s leadership and competitiveness by collaborating with all government entities as a single team with a shared vision, while committing to train, mentor and empower future leaders.



Directors general signing the performance agreements pledge to use public money and government resources efficiently and responsibly, to adopt practices that help cut costs without compromising quality, to be open to change and proactive in seizing opportunities and making informed decisions, and to continue to adopt best practices that further solidify Dubai’s global leadership.









