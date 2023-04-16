By E247

- Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Hub Nub, a futuristic government communications platform aimed at boosting decision making

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today announced the launch of the Hub Nub app, a new government communications mechanism that facilitates instant, reliable and effective communication between Dubai Government leaders and decision makers.

Developed by Digital Dubai, the Hub Nub app serves as a platform for real-time strategic communication between Dubai Government leaders across all sectors that will help boost decision-making. Representing a paradigm shift in government communications, the new platform addresses the need to make instant decisions to boost the quality of governance. Forming part of the Dubai Government’s efforts to shape a bright future and achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the world’s top three cities, the new platform has been developed in response to the government’s changing strategic imperatives in a rapidly evolving urban environment.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai Government is working to develop groundbreaking digital tools as part of efforts to achieve the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise government excellence. “To reinforce Dubai’s position as a world-leading government, we need to ensure quick, impactful and real-time decision making. We are committed to providing all the support the government sector needs to deliver quality services that exceed international benchmarks and develop advanced new models for raising government efficiency and the happiness of the community.

His Highness expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of Digital Dubai and other government entities to ensure a smooth and harmonious digital transformation that will boost sustainability and optimise the use of resources. His Highness also highlighted the importance of proactively generating innovative ideas to improve government operations.

“We seek to consolidate Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to live, work and visit. To achieve our ambitious goals we need to constantly develop robust creative solutions to challenges that may seem impossible to solve. Dubai continues to invest heavily in expanding its technological capabilities. We are confident that the city will maintain its position as a leader in technological adoption and innovation. The capabilities of our nation’s talent encourage us to raise the bar for quality and efficiency and expand the horizons of excellence in our efforts to improve people’s lives,” His Highness added.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “We have made significant strides in digitising government procedures in Dubai and ensuring services are available when people need them. This would not have been possible without ensuring government communication meets global benchmarks. The launch of the Hub Nub app provides a new advanced platform that enables instant interaction between government leaders to coordinate efforts, exchange ideas and make appropriate decisions. The app serves government decision-makers who need to communicate instantly with various parties to gather sufficient data and make a decision. The new platform underlines the Dubai Government’s reputation as one of the world’s most agile and effective governments in making decisions and implementing strategies.”

The new approach facilitated by the Hub Nub app allows users to keep pace with and even anticipate developments, in order to make strategic decisions that will help maintain Dubai’s pre-eminence among global cities today and in the future.

The app provides a platform for government leaders to rapidly coordinate among themselves in a secure, integrated, and highly reliable digital environment. Available around the clock, the platform facilitates the rapid deliberations and immediate exchange of documents and notes necessary to make the best the possible decision quickly and effectively. The platform embodies the dynamism of the Dubai Government, which has emerged as a pioneer in digital transformation and a leader in anticipating and designing the future.

The development of the app reflects the importance the Dubai Government places on strategic government communication and its role in enhancing government performance, plans, strategies, and programmes. The platform supports the daily, instantaneous communication between senior government officials required to facilitate planning, development and innovation processes.

Hub Nub provides a wide range of services, including instant messaging, voice messages, video and audio calls, and enables the sharing of photos, documents, websites, and other content.

The platform meets the highest standards of security for data exchange, in line with the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to provide superior levels of protection against cyberthreats.

The Hub Nub app supports Dubai’s efforts to enhance its position as a world leader in cybersecurity by adopting the highest data protection standards and controls. The platform contributes to ensuring a safe cyberspace that supports the rapid technological evolution taking place in the emirate and the development of game-changing digital services for citizens and residents.

