Hamed bin Zayed attends closing day of Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Wednesday attended the closing day of the Fourth Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship as well as the Third National and Reserve Service Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held at the Defence Sports Complex here, in the presence of top brass.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Championship saw the participation of 2,200 competitors with 1,086 blue belts and other coloured belts competing in the adult category for those aged from 18 to 29, as well as in the masters' category for those aged 30+, with the participation of 10 leaders.

The National and Reserve Service Jiu-Jitsu Championship included blue belt competitions for adults aged from 18 to 29.

Sheikh Hamed, accompanied by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, honoured and distributed cups and shields to the winners.

He hailed the competitors’ physical and mental fitness and the development of the jiu-jitsu sport in the UAE, stating, "Jiu-jitsu has been garnering growing attention as it improves the physical, psychological and mental capabilities of its practitioners, as well as raises their morale and encourages fair competition."

