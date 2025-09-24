25 New Emirati Nurses Join Dubai Hospitals

Dubai Health has onboarded 25 new Emirati nurses on the opening day of Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025. The new appointments build on three years of steady growth in nursing at Dubai Health, reflecting its commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony at Dubai Health’s stand at the exhibition in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

During the ceremony, the new cohort of Emirati nurses were presented with a “Patient First” pin, a symbol of Dubai Health’s primary value, and pledged to place patients at the heart of their practice.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: "We are proud to welcome a new group of Emirati nurses to Dubai Health after they successfully completed accredited training programs. Their appointment underscores our commitment to preparing national talent and advancing healthcare quality in line with the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, to build a modern and sustainable healthcare system.”

Dubai Health has made significant progress in Emiratization in nursing over the past three years. The number of Emirati nurses rose by 150 percent, from 48 in 2023 to 120 today. He added that the total nursing workforce across all nationalities now exceeds 4,400, supporting higher standards of safe and compassionate care in line with Dubai Health’s Patient First promise.

He added: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to name the College of Nursing and Midwifery at MBRU after Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has been a catalyst for inspiring Emiratis to join the profession. It has boosted interest in nursing and reinforced Dubai Health’s efforts to attract and prepare national talent.”

MBRU’s Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery offers a wide range of academic programs, including master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and specialized certificates in intensive, pediatric, cardiac, and emergency nursing. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will also be introduced in the near future.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said: "The appointment of 25 Emirati nurses on the inaugural day of our participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 marks an important step in empowering national talent in the healthcare sector. We believe that Emiratis are the cornerstone of building a sustainable future in healthcare, and nursing remains a key pillar of patient care at Dubai Health.”

He underlined that Dubai Health’s presence at the exhibition highlights career pathways and offers direct employment opportunities within its integrated academic health system, reflecting a sustained commitment to attracting and retaining Emirati talent across healthcare specialties.