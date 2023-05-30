6 Signs of "Social Anxiety" Disorder

While it is normal to feel tense in certain social situations, in the case of social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, everyday interactions can cause extreme anxiety, confusion, and a sense of embarrassment due to the fear of being observed or negatively judged by others.

The "Live Healthy" platform, affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Health, indicates that when someone is affected by social anxiety disorder, the fear and anxiety lead to isolation from others, which can affect relationships, daily routines, work, studies, and other activities.

The infographic above highlights 6 physical symptoms associated with social anxiety disorder, according to the "Live Healthy" platform:

• Flushing of the cheeks

• Rapid heartbeat

• Nausea

• Dizziness and lightheadedness

• Sweating

• Difficulty breathing

The Mayo Clinic explains that although social anxiety disorder is considered a chronic mental health issue, learning coping skills in psychotherapy and taking medication can help you gain confidence and improve your ability to interact with others.)

