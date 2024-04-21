7th Emirates Family Medicine Society Congress to kick off tomorrow

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dubai will tomorrow host the 7th Emirates Family Medicine Society Congress 2024. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 22 to 24. Notably, it stands as the premier annual gathering for family medicine within the GCC and the broader Middle East region.

The congress edition for this year will feature key topics such as artificial intelligence in family medicine, metaverse in family medicine, and primary care centers. The event will see notable attendance from leaders of the Dubai Health Authority, the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, a selection of physicians and officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East, as well as international speakers from the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Organized by the Emirates Family Medicine Society under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, and in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority, represented by the presence of His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General (DHA), Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector (DHA), Dr. Ahmed Al Neaimi, CEO of Corporate Shared Support Services Sector (DHA), Fatima Abbas. CEO of Strategy & Corporate Development Sector (DHA), and Mr. Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, alongside a selection of doctors and officials, as well as heads of family medicine societies and associations from the Gulf Arab region and the Middle East, and international speakers from the American Academy of Family Physicians, who have been participating in this congress since its previous editions. The congress is also honored by the participation and attendance of Dr. Maryam Matar, the Founder and Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association.

The Emirates Family Medicine Society, under the Emirates Medical Association, is committed to organizing this congress annually, which stands as one of the most important events in the field of family medicine in the region. Since its inception in 2018, the congress has achieved remarkable success, witnessing a continuous increase in attendance and participation. The aim of the Emirates Family Medicine Society with this congress is to shed light on global advancements in family medicine and the latest methods of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and innovative technologies in this field.



This year's edition of the conference will focus on the role of artificial intelligence and metaverse in the healthcare sector in general, and family medicine in particular. This comes in line with the UAE's direction towards AI and digital medical services, recognizing these technologies as cornerstone in advancing and improving healthcare services. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has formulated a comprehensive plan to integrate AI by 100% into medical services, aligning with the core and the goals of the UAE's AI strategy and the UAE Centennial 2071 vision to transform healthcare services provided for patients.

Since its emergence, artificial intelligence has promised a qualitative shift across various sectors, gradually making its presence felt in healthcare, including family medicine, where it has become present in diagnosis and interpretation of diagnostic reports. Though still in its early stages, these technologies offer vast potential if utilized correctly in scientific, practical, and humanitarian aspects.

Metaverse provides an interactive three-dimensional space allowing healthcare professionals to meet patients remotely through telemedicine using secure links using personal devices equipped with camera, microphone, and speakers, without needing additional equipment. Doctors can communicate with patients to assess their health conditions, discuss treatment plans, conduct treatments, consultations, and other clinical services that do not require physical presence.

Prof Dr. Wadeia Mohammed, President of the Emirates Family Medicine Society, expressed pleasure in hosting a distinguished array of personalities, leaders, and experts at the 7th Emirates Family Medicine Society Congress, a significant annual event attracting attendees from across the region and the world to exchange experiences and insights for the future of family medicine, reinforcing best practices in the field. especially since this medical specialty is considered the backbone of the healthcare sector.

Dr. Wadeia added, "The topic of artificial intelligence will be prominently featured in this year's edition of the conference with an aim to highlight the role of these revolutionary technologies in the medical field in general, and family medicine in particular, and to review best practices for their use in a way that benefits patients, enhances their experience, supports healthcare professionals, and enables them to achieve the best therapeutic outcomes for patients."

Dr. Maryam Matar, the Founder and Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association, emphasized pleasure with this year’s edition of the congress and the importance of family medicine especially since it is considered a fundamental pillar in providing healthcare. It allows doctors the opportunity to build strong relationships with patients and families, understanding their health needs comprehensively through a focus on prevention, health education, and motivating patients to make sound health decisions for a better life. Undoubtedly, achieving healthcare sustainability requires integrated care and a focus on the comprehensive dimensions of health, which family medicine effectively and sustainably provides. Dr. Maryam Matar expressed the anticipation of constructive dialogues and inspiring insights from the conference, foreseeing their significant contribution to advancing this crucial medical field and offering essential recommendations applicable on a global scale.

Prof Dr. Mohamed Farghaly, Chair of the Scientific Committee of the conference and Head of the Scientific Committee of the Emirates Family Medicine Society, highlighted the UAE is at the forefront of hosting and organizing global scientific conferences to discuss the latest developments in important sectors, setting global strategies and protocols in the healthcare sector based on recommendations issued from each scientific conference.

Dr. Farghaly emphasized that artificial intelligence, metaverse, and related technologies have become widely used in healthcare today, since these technologies are extensively employed in diagnostic and therapeutic applications, medical training, meetings, conferences, and more. He added that among the prominent advantages of using the metaverse in medicine is enhancing access to healthcare by connecting patients and service providers regardless of location, improving diagnostic accuracy and surgical quality through advanced techniques, reducing healthcare delivery costs, medical training, and data management. Moreover, it opens up new possibilities for storing, sharing, and accessing patient data as well as service providers, enhancing patient experiences, insurance plan members, and diversifying revenue. It also reduces operating costs, especially those related to employment, learning, and development.

Dr. Farghaly clarified that the conference will focus on building primary healthcare capabilities in readiness and rapid response within the comprehensive and integrated healthcare system to enhance the capabilities, systems, and roles of family medicine.

Last year's edition witnessed participation from doctors and specialists from 20 countries, spanning across GCC countries, Arab countries, Europe, the United States, featuring over 80 scientific lectures delivered by more than 56 speakers on the latest global developments in family medicine, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment methods, highlighting significant advancements in the field over recent years.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.