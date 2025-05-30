A New Compound Capable of Halting the Progression of Epilepsy Has Been Synthesized

Scientists from Southern Federal University (SFU) and Volgograd State Medical University have synthesized a new compound capable of halting the progression of epilepsy and reducing the frequency of seizures. This was announced by the university's press service.

"Researchers from Southern Federal University and Volgograd State Medical University have developed a promising compound that could become an effective treatment for epilepsy. The scientists synthesized a new compound based on benzimidazole derivatives – a class of substances known for their neuroprotective activity. Laboratory tests confirmed that the new molecule not only reduces the frequency of seizures but also protects neurons from damage," the statement said.

It was noted that unlike many existing drugs, the new compound does not cause severe side effects or trigger a deterioration in condition after therapy is discontinued.

"To assess the effectiveness of the compound, an experimental model was developed: using electrodes attached to the heads of laboratory animals, researchers induced controlled epileptic seizures similar to severe forms of the condition in humans," SFU added.

