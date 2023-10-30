A recent study predicts a significant increase in stroke deaths and reveals the reasons

A recent medical study predicted that deaths from strokes worldwide would increase by nearly 50 percent by 2050.

The study, published in The Lancet, expected deaths resulting from stroke to increase from 6.6 million in 2020 to 9.7 million in 2050.

The magazine said that stroke is the second leading cause of death, the third leading cause of disability, and the leading cause of dementia worldwide.

The study estimates the direct (i.e., treatment and rehabilitation) and indirect costs of stroke worldwide at more than $891 billion annually.

Infections are increasing in low- and middle-income countries, as well as among young and middle-aged people (i.e. those under 55 years of age) globally, equally in high-, low- and middle-income countries.

The study pointed to several factors that contribute to the high burden of stroke in low- and middle-income countries, including undetected cases of high blood pressure, poor health services, lack of prevention, air pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles (such as malnutrition, smoking, and obesity).

The study, prepared by dozens of researchers around the world, called for “practical solutions,” including increasing monitoring and evaluation procedures, service provision, and implementing integrated preventive strategies at the population level and at the individual level for people at increased risk of developing cerebrovascular diseases, with a focus on early detection. About high blood pressure and combating it.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.