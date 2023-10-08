AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

A two-day conference on laboratory medicine that will discuss various topics and workshops kicked off on Saturday at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai.

Organised by Abu Dhabi-based Life Diagnostics, in partnership with the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (formerly AACC), and under the patronage of Dubai Health Authority, the 2023 AACC Middle East event showcased the latest in laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations to the region at a dynamic exposition.

The highly anticipated conference between 7th to 8th October, addressed several emerging topics related to the field of laboratory, medicine including the latest advances in mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, next generation sequencing, point of care, newborn screening, data analytics and automation, as well as core laboratory areas in sample transport, lab management, and quality assurance.

Over 1,800 participants will have the chance to network with their peers and experts from the US, Middle East, and Europe to share knowledge and learn about the new breakthroughs in laboratory medicine.

The first day included keynotes about transforming clinical laboratory services through data analytics, screening from newborn to childhood, laboratory testing and preventive medicine and hot topics in laboratory diagnostics.

Hosam Fouad, founder and CEO of Life Diagnostics, noted that hot and new topics this year attracted many participants to benefit from educational programmes and networking opportunities.

“The (AACC) held their conferences in US since the 50s, and they only have regional conferences in the UAE in partnership with Life Diagnostics. We reached the peak in number of participants this year with 1,800 experts, researchers, doctors, and technicians in the fields of medicine. It is due to hot and new topics,” said Fouad.

“Many companies displaying their products and solutions. The conference is a great chance for companies to meet with the decision makers. The aim of the conference is to share best practices and the latest innovations outside the region. Speakers from outside the region coming to the UAE to share their experiences.”

Moreover, Rania Bedair, Chief Medical Officer at Life Diagnostics, said that laboratory management and quality assurance will be key focus areas.

“With the rapid development of AI and big data analytics, the potential for transformation will be immense. We had a session to discuss how clinical labs will harness the power of data,” Dr Bedair said.

She pointed that the second session was for screening from newborn to childhood by taking samples from the newborn to diagnose potential diseases.

“The early detection will provide normal life to children to avoid diseases. The session also showed the significant role played by parental screening in the early detection of potential health issues in a developing fetus, empowering healthcare providers to offer the best care and guidance to expectant parents. The test can be done by collecting blood sample to check the fetus’ DNA for any genetic diseases.”

She said that laboratory medicine has a key role in the modern era as doctors’ decisions depend by more than 80% on laboratory results.

Hot topics such as bone, allergies and gastrointestinal diseases was discussed by a group of experts from the American Society and professors of laboratory medicine in the Middle East and Europe in a step to revolutionize the world of clinical laboratory services.

