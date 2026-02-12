Adam Vital Hospital Taps Siemens to Build AI-Driven Diagnostic Hub in Dubai

Adam Vital Hospital has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Healthineers, in collaboration with Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC). The MoU marks the start of a strategic partnership to support the development of next-generation, AI-driven diagnostic infrastructure across Adam Vital Hospital’s new medical facilities in Dubai.



The MoU was signed during the World Health Expo (WHX) at Expo City Dubai, in the presence of senior leadership from Adam Vital Hospital, Siemens Healthineers, and Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC). The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to technological innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric care delivery, with MPC playing a key role in the local deployment, implementation, and long-term support of Siemens Healthineers’ advanced diagnostic technologies.



As part of the initial phase of this collaboration, Adam Vital Hospital will deploy Siemens Healthineers’ latest MRI platform, the MAGNETOM Flow.Neo, as a cornerstone of its diagnostic ecosystem for upcoming multispecialty medical centers. The platform is designed to support AI-enabled workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver an excellent patient experience.



“This partnership is a strategic milestone for Adam Vital Hospital as we expand our footprint and build future-ready medical facilities in Dubai,” said Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital. “Aligning with Siemens Healthineers, supported by MPC’s strong local presence and expertise, allows us to leverage world-class technology and ensure seamless implementation as we strengthen our advanced diagnostic capabilities across our growing network.”



The partnership aligns with Adam Vital Hospital’s broader vision of building Artificial Intelligence–enabled, patient-centric medical facilities as it continues to expand across Dubai. The announcement comes as Adam Vital Hospital prepares for the opening of its

new multispecialty medical center in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, and advances its broader expansion plans. This collaboration further reinforces Adam Vital Hospital’s position as a forward-looking healthcare provider committed to technological innovation, clinical excellence, and sustainable healthcare delivery.



About Adam Vital Hospital

Adam Vital Healthcare-a reputed healthcare operator with its decades’ old origin in Munich, brings the best of German Orthopaedics, Spine & Sports Medicine to Dubai through Joint Commission Accredited Specialised Orthopaedics & Spine Medicine Hospital in Dubai and Advanced Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers in Munich & Dubai. Adam Vital Hospital, an Accredited Center of Excellence in Orthopaedics & Spine by DNV, is driven by American & European Board Certified Senior Consultants in world class medical facilities to offer subspecialised muscukoskeletal medicine. Building on this strong foundation and in response to evolving patient needs, the hospital is thoughtfully expanding into a multispecialty healthcare platform, while continuing to strengthen its core Orthopaedic and Spine services.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion. Furthe information is available at siemens-healthineers.com



About Modern Pharmaceutical LLC



Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC) is one of the UAE’s leading integrated healthcare distributors and service providers, delivering end-to-end healthcare solutions across pharmaceutical products, medical devices, retail pharmacy services, supply chain and logistics, market access, regulatory support, and other value-added healthcare services. MPC directly serves a nationwide network of 146+ hospitals, 2,000+ pharmacies, 62+ institutions, 720+ retail outlets, and 40+ wholesale partners, supported by a team of 1,000+ employees. Its enduring partnerships with global healthcare leaders and deep local expertise enable MPC to provide high-quality products and services to customers and patients throughout the region.