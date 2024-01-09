Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference and Exhibition

: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today inaugurated the 29th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference and Exhibition, DUPHAT 2024, the largest gathering of pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa. The three-day event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre is set to draw more than 32,000 visitors and participants from 95 countries.

His Highness said that the continued success of the events and exhibitions sector in Dubai reflects dedicated efforts to cater to the needs of diverse international companies, enabling them to operate efficiently and benefit from the sophisticated logistics services and robust infrastructure that Dubai has to offer. His Highness added that Dubai’s standing as a hub for showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions were key to its ability to catalyse global partnerships and deals that served to bolster economic prospects of various vital sectors.

Extensive range of activities

His Highness toured the exhibition area and was apprised of the latest pharmaceutical products and solutions. His Highness was also briefed about the extensive range of activities and deliberations lined up for the event, which features 120 conference lectures and 16 workshops meticulously curated by a distinguished panel comprising 150 experts and specialists to maximise audience engagement. The scholarly discussions apart, some 350 posters prominently displayed across the venue spotlight cutting-edge pharmaceutical and medical research breakthroughs to be unveiled through the course of the event.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries alongside His Highness, including His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, besides heads of various delegations and companies participating in the highly anticipated industry event.

HE Ambassador Dr. AlMadani said: “DUPHAT 2024 serves as a vital platform for the exchange of advanced knowledge and expertise, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the skills necessary to propel growth in this dynamic industry. This year’s edition will shatter all previous records in terms of attendance, participation, and sheer magnitude. The pharmaceutical industry in the UAE and the region is undergoing a transformative phase with innovative breakthroughs offering a spectrum of medical benefits and ushering in unprecedented business opportunities.”

Impressive growth

The pharmaceutical market in the UAE is poised to surpass $4.7 billion by 2025, marking an impressive 27% growth over the last five years. With a portfolio boasting over 2,500 locally produced medicines, the UAE stands as a testament to unwavering dedication and robust manufacturing capacity. The MENA market is anticipated to soar beyond $50 billion, cementing the region's rising prominence on the pharmaceutical landscape globally.

HE Dr. AlMadani added: “The pharmaceutical sector has become a vital player in the economy due to the escalating healthcare demands of a growing population and the rapid evolution of our healthcare system. DUPHAT 2024 provides a crucial forum for sharing advanced knowledge and expertise, enhancing the skills needed to accelerate growth in this dynamic and evolving industry.”

Over the years, DUPHAT has served as a major platform for diverse stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to launch new products, learn about new technologies and developments, acquire new scientific knowledge and network with their peers in the sector. The record participation in the event reflects Dubai’s emergence as a major global hub for both the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

DUPHAT 2024 unfolds as the most expansive edition of the event to date with over 1,300 exhibiting companies participating. Some of the largest and most influential companies in the industry, including international powerhouses Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GSK, Gilead, Julphar, Axios, Haleon, AbbVie and Lilly, are in attendance.

Innovative hub

DUPHAT 2024 introduces an exclusive platform, featuring the Pharma Business Hub, CEO Meeting, and Tech Hub, bringing together key decision-makers, potential buyers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the pharmaceutical sector. This innovative hub enables pre-arranged one-to-one B2B meetings with top exhibitors, fostering collaboration and exploration of business opportunities. The event, designed to support stakeholders, is set to be a catalyst for discovering new avenues of growth within the dynamic pharmaceutical industry.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.